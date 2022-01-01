Enchiladas in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve enchiladas
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$20.00
Shredded chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & black beans.
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$22.00
Corn tortillas topped with our signature spicy Karina’s sauce and filled with crab & shrimp. Served with rice & beans.
