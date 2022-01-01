Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants that serve fajitas

Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Fajitas$23.00
Sautéed tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Steak and shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$24.00
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with steak topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Fajitas House$28.00
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with chicken, steak and shrimp topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with shrimptopped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
