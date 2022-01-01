Fajitas in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve fajitas
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Veggie Fajitas
|$23.00
Sautéed tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
Steak and shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with steak topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
|Fajitas House
|$28.00
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with chicken, steak and shrimp topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with shrimptopped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.