Fish tacos in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve fish tacos
The FoodFather, Co
294 Third Ave, Chula Vista
|Fish taco
|$3.50
Beer battered fish of the day, Corn tortillas, Slaw, Pico, Crema & Salsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$3.75
|Fish Taco
|$2.75
Santo’s Mexican Eatery
2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista
|2 Battered Fish Tacos
|$6.00
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered (with Xteca Mexican Lager) cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime