Fish tacos in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Chula Vista restaurants that serve fish tacos

The FoodFather, Co image

 

The FoodFather, Co

294 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish taco$3.50
Beer battered fish of the day, Corn tortillas, Slaw, Pico, Crema & Salsa
More about The FoodFather, Co
TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Fish Taco$3.75
Fish Taco$2.75
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Santo’s Mexican Eatery image

 

Santo’s Mexican Eatery

2322 Proctor Valley Road Suite 102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Battered Fish Tacos$6.00
More about Santo’s Mexican Eatery
The Search Bar image

 

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered (with Xteca Mexican Lager) cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime
More about The Search Bar
Consumer pic

 

Taco Lounge

1970 Avenida Escaya Suite 105, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Fish (Beer Battered)$2.49
More about Taco Lounge

