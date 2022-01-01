Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Chula Vista

Go
Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Chula Vista restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Homeade Mac & Cheese with Brazilian sausage.
More about Novo Brazil
The Search Bar image

 

The Search Bar

881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Mac and Cheese
More about The Search Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grater Grilled Cheese

2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
Mac n Cheese Side$3.50
our 5 Cheese Mac!
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake image

 

Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake

871 Showroom Pl Ste#102, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$8.00
More about Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake
Banner pic

 

The Vogue Tavern

230 Third Ave, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Beer Cheese$8.00
Large Elbow Mac' cooked to order in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with parmesan and panko
More about The Vogue Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Crab Rolls

Chilaquiles

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Steak Burritos

Shrimp Rolls

Flan

Fish And Chips

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Chula Vista to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston