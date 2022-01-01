Mac and cheese in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Novo Brazil
Novo Brazil
2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Homeade Mac & Cheese with Brazilian sausage.
More about The Search Bar
The Search Bar
881 Showroom Place Suite 100, Chula Vista
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Mac and Cheese
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grater Grilled Cheese
2030 Birch Road, Chula Vista
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
|Mac n Cheese Side
|$3.50
our 5 Cheese Mac!
More about Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake
Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake
871 Showroom Pl Ste#102, Chula Vista
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$8.00