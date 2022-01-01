Pudding in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve pudding
More about Dolce Cafe fresh eatery
Dolce Cafe fresh eatery
1283 third avenue, Chula Vista
|rainbow chia pudding
|$9.25
More about Cafe 86- Chula Vista
Cafe 86- Chula Vista
1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.