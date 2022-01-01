Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve pudding

Dolce cafe/fresh eatery image

 

Dolce Cafe fresh eatery

1283 third avenue, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
rainbow chia pudding$9.25
More about Dolce Cafe fresh eatery
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Chula Vista

1392 East Palomar St #408, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86- Chula Vista

