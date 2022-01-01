Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve quesadillas

TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.00
Novo Brazil image

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$7.00
Seafood Quesadilla. image

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Quesadilla$12.95
Two 10 inch flour tortillas lightly toasted, loaded with Cheese 🧀, your protein of choice, signature flavor of choice & sandwiched together after being melted to perfection. Served with a side of avocado.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Cheesy deliciousness 🧀. A classic quesadilla served with Avocado & a Flavor of your choice.
Kid's Quesadilla$6.50
Cheesy Deliciousness 🧀. A 10 inch flower tortilla loaded with cheese & melted to perfection. Served with avocado & a small Agua Fresca.
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Surf 'n' Turf Quesadilla$14.00
Rib eye steak, grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla served with guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$13.00
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$13.00
Surf 'n' Turf Quesadilla$14.00
Rib eye steak, grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla served with guacamole and sour cream.
Consumer pic

 

Taco Lounge

1970 Avenida Escaya Suite 105, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Quesadilla Asada$10.99
Super Quesadilla Surf & Turf$12.99
Small Quesadilla$1.99
