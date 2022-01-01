Salmon in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve salmon
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Bento & Noodles Eastlake
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista
|Spicy Salmon Handroll
|$6.19
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
|Seared Salmon Roll
|$17.09
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura;
OUT: Seared Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame;
SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Ponzu Sauce
|Salmon Skin Handroll
|$5.39
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Yamagobo, Shaved Fish Flakes, Sesame Drizzles with Eel Sauce
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
|Salmon Salads
|$13.00
|Salmon Taco
|$4.50
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
Grilled salmon with a butter caper sauce. Served with rice & steamed seasonal vegetables.
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Seared Salmon Roll
|$16.19
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura;
OUT: Seared Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame;
SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Ponzu Sauce
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.19
IN: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber;
OUT: Sesame
|Spicy Salmon Handroll
|$5.89
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame