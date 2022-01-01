Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento & Noodles Eastlake

2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista

Avg 3.7 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Salmon Handroll$6.19
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
Seared Salmon Roll$17.09
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura;
OUT: Seared Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame;
SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Ponzu Sauce
Salmon Skin Handroll$5.39
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Yamagobo, Shaved Fish Flakes, Sesame Drizzles with Eel Sauce
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Fillet$17.50
Salmon Salads$13.00
Salmon Taco$4.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Novo Brazil image

 

Novo Brazil

2015 Birch Rd, Chula Vista

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon & Rice$15.00
More about Novo Brazil
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon with a butter caper sauce. Served with rice & steamed seasonal vegetables.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

 

CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Salmon Roll$16.19
IN: Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura;
OUT: Seared Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame;
SAUCE: Eel Sauce, Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.19
IN: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber;
OUT: Sesame
Spicy Salmon Handroll$5.89
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon with a butter caper sauce. Served with rice & steamed seasonal vegetables.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood

