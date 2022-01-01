Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve sashimi

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento & Noodles Eastlake

2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista

Avg 3.7 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Sashimi (5pc)$15.89
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Sashimi Salad$17.59
Sashimi Grade Raw Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper with Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Lettuce. Serves with Sweet Chili Sauce and Ponzu Sauce.
Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)$16.19
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deluxe Sashimi (12pc)$30.49
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail (3), Salmon (3), Tuna (3), Red Snapper (3). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Assorted Sashimi (6pc)$14.69
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna (2), Salmon (2), Red Snapper (2). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)$15.09
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

