Sashimi in Chula Vista

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Bento & Noodles Eastlake
2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista
|Tuna Sashimi (5pc)
|$15.89
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
|Sashimi Salad
|$17.59
Sashimi Grade Raw Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper with Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Lettuce. Serves with Sweet Chili Sauce and Ponzu Sauce.
|Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)
|$16.19
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT
386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista
|Deluxe Sashimi (12pc)
|$30.49
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail (3), Salmon (3), Tuna (3), Red Snapper (3). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
|Assorted Sashimi (6pc)
|$14.69
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Tuna (2), Salmon (2), Red Snapper (2). Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.
|Yellowtail Sashimi (5pc)
|$15.09
Sashimi Grade Sliced Raw Yellowtail. Serves with Wasabi, Ginger, Soy Sauce.