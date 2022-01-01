Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento & Noodles Eastlake

2275 Otay Lakes Road Suite 118, Chula Vista

Avg 3.7 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop Sushi$5.99
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Spicy Scallop Roll$9.29
IN: Spicy Scallop, Cucumber;
OUT: Sesame
Spicy Scallop Handroll$6.19
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
More about Bento & Noodles Eastlake
TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops Cocktail
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Item pic

 

CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

386 East H Street, Suite 206-207, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Sushi$5.59
Each order comes in 2 pieces. Serves with Wasabi and Ginger.
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.79
IN: Spicy Scallop, Cucumber;
OUT: Sesame
Spicy Scallop Handroll$5.89
Sushi Ingredients Wrapped with Seaweed in a Cone Shape. Filling Contains Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Sushi Rice, Wasabi, Ginger, Sesame
More about CHINA CHINA RESTAURANT

