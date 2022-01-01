Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp burritos in
Chula Vista
/
Chula Vista
/
Shrimp Burritos
Chula Vista restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
Avg 3.8
(493 reviews)
Shrimp Burrito
$12.50
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Taco Lounge
1970 Avenida Escaya Suite 105, Chula Vista
No reviews yet
Burrito Grilled Shrimp
$10.99
Burrito Shrimp (Beer Battered)
$8.99
More about Taco Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Chula Vista
Ceviche
Sweet And Sour Chicken
Lobsters
Salmon
Leche Cake
Salmon Salad
Burritos
Clams
More near Chula Vista to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston