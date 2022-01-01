Shrimp tacos in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Shrimp Chipotle Taco
|$4.75
|Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)
|$7.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (2)
|$13.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
