Shrimp tacos in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Chipotle Taco$4.75
Garlic Shrimp Taco$4.25
Shrimp Taco$3.75
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)$7.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (2)$13.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)$7.00
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Taco Lounge

1970 Avenida Escaya Suite 105, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Shrimp (Beer Battered)$3.19
Taco Grilled Shrimp$3.99
More about Taco Lounge

