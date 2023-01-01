Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Chula Vista

Go
Chula Vista restaurants
Toast

Chula Vista restaurants that serve tiramisu

Savoie image

 

Savoie Italian Eatery - Otay Ranch

2015 Birch Rd STE 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$13.75
Layers of espresso soaked ladyfingers covered with mascarpone cream and dusted with Italian cocoa
More about Savoie Italian Eatery - Otay Ranch
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar image

 

Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar at Millenia Otay Ranch - 2040 Birch road suite 103

2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee-brandy-soaked lady fingers
More about Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar at Millenia Otay Ranch - 2040 Birch road suite 103

Browse other tasty dishes in Chula Vista

Thai Tea

Burritos

Steak Fajitas

Miso Soup

Chocolate Mousse

Pretzels

Chocolate Cake

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Chula Vista to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston