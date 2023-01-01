Tiramisu in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve tiramisu
Savoie Italian Eatery - Otay Ranch
2015 Birch Rd STE 720, Chula Vista
|Tiramisu
|$13.75
Layers of espresso soaked ladyfingers covered with mascarpone cream and dusted with Italian cocoa
Pizzo’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar at Millenia Otay Ranch - 2040 Birch road suite 103
2040 Birch road suite 103, Chula Vista
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee-brandy-soaked lady fingers