Tostadas in Chula Vista

Chula Vista restaurants
Chula Vista restaurants that serve tostadas

TJ Oyster Bar 3 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

TJ Oyster Bar 3

601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista

Avg 3.8 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Ceviche Tostadas$5.00
Cooked Shrimp Tostadas$6.50
Smoked Tuna Tostadas$6.00
More about TJ Oyster Bar 3
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Ceviche Craft

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas
Crunchy, oven-baked artisanal corn tostadas
More about Ceviche Craft
Karina's Mexican Seafood image

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada Pescado$7.00
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
Tostada Karina's$8.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Tostada Ahi Poke$15.00
Sushi-grade ahi tuna, sesame oil, sesame seeds and red chili flakes served on a tostada shell with crispy onions, pickled red onions, cilantro and spicy mayo.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Karina's Mexican Seafood

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada Pescado$7.00
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
Tostada Ceviche Dona Ines$8.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
Tostada Costeno$8.00
Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.
More about Karina's Mexican Seafood

