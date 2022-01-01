Tostadas in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve tostadas
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
TJ Oyster Bar 3
601 E Palomar St, Chula Vista
|Fish Ceviche Tostadas
|$5.00
|Cooked Shrimp Tostadas
|$6.50
|Smoked Tuna Tostadas
|$6.00
SEAFOOD
Ceviche Craft
1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista
|Tostadas
Crunchy, oven-baked artisanal corn tostadas
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Tostada Pescado
|$7.00
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
|Tostada Karina's
|$8.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
|Tostada Ahi Poke
|$15.00
Sushi-grade ahi tuna, sesame oil, sesame seeds and red chili flakes served on a tostada shell with crispy onions, pickled red onions, cilantro and spicy mayo.
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Tostada Pescado
|$7.00
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
|Tostada Ceviche Dona Ines
|$8.00
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
|Tostada Costeno
|$8.00
Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.