Chulita

Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue

533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2162 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Mushroom Carnitas$7.00
Marinated Oyster Mushrooms, Radish Pico de Gallo, Vegan Yuzu Crema
(PLEASE NOTE): In an effort to reduce waste, if you order 2 or more of the same tacos, they will be packaged in one box)
All Tacos come with Blue Corn Tortillas unless Cassava is specified upon ordering.
Steak Taco$7.00
Creekstone Natural Hanger Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo
Guacamole$15.00
Hass Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Tostadas
Pescado$7.00
Market Fish, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Cabbage Escabeche, Salsa Picante, Vegan Fermented Jalapeno Aioli
*Due to high demand we are making our fish taco available for to-go, but want to stress that the quality would not be as it would receiving it in the restaurant since seafood is a time sensitive product.
Beach Burrito$14.00
Black Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa, Pico de Gallo
Barbacoa$7.00
Beef Cheek, Weiser Family Farms Radish, Avocado Salsa, Hibiscus Pickled Onion, Mexican Furikake

Chulita Bowl$15.00
Black Beans, Green Cauliflower Rice, Romaine Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Micro Cilantro, Vegan Charred Onion Aioli, Avocado Salsa
Tinga de Pollo$7.00
Free Range Shredded Chicken, Chile Morita, Cotija, Hibiscus Pickled Onion
Esquites$9.00
Underwood Farms Corn, Chipotle Butter, Tajin, Cotija
Vegan Coliflor Al Pastor$7.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Minced Onion, Avocado Salsa, Grilled Pineapple
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Venice CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
