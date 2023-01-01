Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Halls
  • /
  • Chunky Butts BBQ - 225 North Front St. Halls, TN. 38040
Main picView gallery

Chunky Butts BBQ - 225 North Front St. Halls, TN. 38040

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

225 Front Street

Halls, TN 38040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

225 Front Street, Halls TN 38040

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kissell @ Komatsu
orange starNo Reviews
108 Industrial Dr Ripley, TN 38063
View restaurantnext
Neils Barbecue & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
470 Mall Blvd A Dyersburg, TN 38024
View restaurantnext
Kissell Kitchen - 137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063
orange starNo Reviews
137 West Jackson Ave.Ripley, TN38063 Ripley, TN 38063
View restaurantnext
Java Cafe - Dyersburg, TN
orange star4.5 • 470
1130 US-51 Dyersburg, TN 38024
View restaurantnext
Cap's Kitchen & Drink - 42 S Washington
orange starNo Reviews
42 S Washington Brownsville, TN 38012
View restaurantnext
Livingston’s - 60 S. Washington
orange starNo Reviews
60 S. Washington Brownsville, TN 38012
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Halls

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chunky Butts BBQ - 225 North Front St. Halls, TN. 38040

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston