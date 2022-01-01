Chunky's Tacos
Now open for Takeout and standing dine-in!!
TACOS
1603 East Lincolnway
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1603 East Lincolnway
Valparaiso IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Northside Tap Room & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Henze's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Brick Street Burrito
Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!
Lincoln Flats
At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“