Chunky's Tacos

Now open for Takeout and standing dine-in!!

TACOS

1603 East Lincolnway

Avg 4.6 (178 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Chicken Taco Meal$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Steak Taco$3.75
Marinated skirt steak, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco Meal$12.50
One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Three Steak Taco Meal$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Two Steak and One Chicken Taco Meal$14.00
Two Steak Tacos and One Chicken Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Three Veggie Taco Meal$11.00
Three Veggie Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Small Bowl$5.00
Marinated steak, marinated chicken, or veggie mix served over a bed of Mexican rice and your choice of toppings
Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
Regular Bowl$8.50
Marinated steak, marinated chicken, or veggie mix served over a bed of Mexican rice and your choice of toppings
Large Bowl$10.00
Marinated steak, marinated chicken, or veggie mix served over a bed of Mexican rice and your choice of toppings
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1603 East Lincolnway

Valparaiso IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
