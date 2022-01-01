Go
Church Hall

Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and a Honey Sweet and Spicy Sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
6 Buttermilk fried Chicken Tenders served with a side of Honey Mustard and Traditional BBQ Sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, house seasoned and toasted Croutons, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, and served with a side of French Fries
Loaded Fries$9.00
A basket of crispy thick cut French Fries, Nacho Cheese, Crispy Bacon Crumbles, Scallions and Sour Cream
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buttermilk fried Chicken Tenders, tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, and a honey mustard dressing (Different from our traditional Honey Mustard dipping sauce.)
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
French Fries$6.00
Crispy fried thick cut French Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

