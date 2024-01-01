Church St. Taphouse
Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
215 Church Street, Comox CN V9M 1X7
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiffin Thai Restaurant - 3981 10th Avenue
No Reviews
3981 10th Avenue Port Alberni, CN V9Y 4X1
View restaurant
Royal Canadian Legion Br 211 - 7035 Island Hwy W
No Reviews
7035 Island Hwy W Bowser, CN V0R 1G0
View restaurant