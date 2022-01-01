Church Street Brewing Company

For our ninth anniversary, Church Street is proud to brew one of the most traditional and historical beer styles simply known as Bock. This malty brew is richer in flavor with a bit more alcohol than a Dunkel. Initially brewed in the north German town of Einbeck and then reinvented in Munich after the 30-year war. Bock beer is now being brewed exactly to style here at Church Street using German malts and techniques, including decoction mashing. Prost!

