Go
Toast

Church Street Brewing Company

Locally-owned, family-owned. Church Street Brewing hosts weekly live music, an up-and-coming kitchen & free event space. We welcome kids and dogs - totally family-friendly! We are committed to never sacrificing what really matters: taste, character, and community.

1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bishop Bock
For our ninth anniversary, Church Street is proud to brew one of the most traditional and historical beer styles simply known as Bock. This malty brew is richer in flavor with a bit more alcohol than a Dunkel. Initially brewed in the north German town of Einbeck and then reinvented in Munich after the 30-year war. Bock beer is now being brewed exactly to style here at Church Street using German malts and techniques, including decoction mashing. Prost!
Heavenly Helles
One of Germany's quintessential beverages, utilizing old-world decoction-mashing techniques for a truly unique, sweet malt character. This gentle drink also features a straw-colored clarity that's clearly heavenly.
Brewcifer
A hazy IPA with an absolutely sinister amalgamation of hops. Featuring Citra, Mosiac, Galaxy, and Falconer's Flight. Almost entirely whirlpool and dry hop additions with a pinch of lactose for a soft, thick body.
Paint it Plaid
A rich and robust scotch-style ale. Roasted and caramel malts combine for a complex range of toffee and fruity flavors, with a hint of peated notes in this dark high gravity brew.
Li'l Luci
A session hazy IPA. We blended, Mosiac, Galaxy, and Simcoe hops for a tropical-themed IPA. With notes of pine, mango, and an array of berries, balanced with a touch of lactose and a modest grain bill. Sniff. Sip. Repeat!
Devil's Advocate
What happens when you take a ton (literally) of Pilsen malt, mash it, boil it, add 500 lbs of Belgian cane sugars, and then unleash a ferocious Belgian yeast upon it? The answer- a funky, spicy, and dangerously drinkable brew!
Schwarzbier
The brewers here at Church Street bring you their classic interpretation of a black German lager with all the rich black malt character you expect in a Schwarzbier, yet still very smooth.
In a Bind
Unholy unions always produce the best offspring and this new beer is no exception to the rule. As the dark malts of England meet the lagers of Germany in this new collaboration between Skeleton Key Brewery and Church Street Brewing. With this beer, you get the subtle dark malt flavor of an English Mild along with the clean lager character and Munich malt sweetness of a dark German beer. Prost!
See full menu

Location

1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C

Itasca IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tata's Pierogi

No reviews yet

Tata's Pierogi is a small family run business, a fusion of both restaurant and factory, and modern and traditional cuisine. The cozy setting and warm friendly atmosphere give a sense of the Polish-European culture of dining.

Briki Cafe

No reviews yet

Mediterranean cafe, specializing in breakfast and grilled kabobs, gyros, salads.

Millie's Pancake Shoppe

No reviews yet

Serving Addison's Best Breakfast and Lunch, since 1959!

Moxy Pub & Plate

No reviews yet

Unique, homemade food from the head, heart, and hands of our staff.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston