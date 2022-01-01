Church Street Brewing Company
Locally-owned, family-owned. Church Street Brewing hosts weekly live music, an up-and-coming kitchen & free event space. We welcome kids and dogs - totally family-friendly! We are committed to never sacrificing what really matters: taste, character, and community.
1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C
Popular Items
Location
1480 Industrial Dr., Unit C
Itasca IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tata's Pierogi
Tata's Pierogi is a small family run business, a fusion of both restaurant and factory, and modern and traditional cuisine. The cozy setting and warm friendly atmosphere give a sense of the Polish-European culture of dining.
Briki Cafe
Mediterranean cafe, specializing in breakfast and grilled kabobs, gyros, salads.
Millie's Pancake Shoppe
Serving Addison's Best Breakfast and Lunch, since 1959!
Moxy Pub & Plate
Unique, homemade food from the head, heart, and hands of our staff.