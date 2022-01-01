Churchill Arms Pub
Come in and enjoy!
649 E Bidwell Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
649 E Bidwell Street
Folsom CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
13 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Citizen Vine
Come in and enjoy!
Folsom State Slickers
Come in and enjoy!