Churchill's Pub
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
887 W San Marcos Blvd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA 92069
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
Come in and enjoy!
Please note our system requires 24 hour notice for catering orders. If you can not order due to our systems time requirement please feel free to call us at 760.752.9844 and we will try our best to fit you in.
Churchill's Pub & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0127
Nothing Bundt Cakes