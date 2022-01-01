Churchill's Pub & Grille

Go
GRILL

887 W San Marcos Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (879 reviews)

Popular Items

Churchill’s Famous Chicken Wings 6 or more$10.50
Fish and Chips$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
Chips$6.00
Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Two Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on Telera Bread
Churchill’s 1/2 lb Burger$14.00
Hand-Made Chuck Patty, Choice of Aged Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Topped W/Lettuce
Tomato, Onion & a Side of Pickles
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
served over fries or tots
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

887 W San Marcos Blvd

San Marcos CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
