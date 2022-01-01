Go
Toast

Church Street Wine Shoppe

Open for take-out & pick-up only

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

102 Gates SW • $$

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Ricotta Ravioli$26.00
Tuesday April 5th$99.00
Introducing Providence ChurchStreet Wine Bar and Bottle Shoppe!
Chicken Marsala$24.00
test
SIDE PASTA$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

102 Gates SW

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pane e Vino

No reviews yet

Delicious Italian food and wines! Locally owned and operated!

Catacomb435

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Phat Sammy's

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Huntsville, Phat Sammy’s is the perfect place to escape the trappings of day to day living. Our mission is to provide you with food and drink that is unlike anything you have experienced. Come in and enjoy one of our expertly crafted tiki cocktails and enjoy our worldly food offerings that are guaranteed to blow your mind. Leave your worries at the door and allow us to transport you to a place that you never knew you needed!

La Esquina Cocina

No reviews yet

Mexican Tapas & Craft Cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston