Tasty Eats N Treats
Closed today
No reviews yet
27 Scenic Highway
Churchville, VA 24421
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
27 Scenic Highway, Churchville VA 24421
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
THB
1509 Virginia Avenue, North Bend, OR, 97459
West Beverley Tastee Freez
Come in and enjoy!
Marino's Lunch
Founded in 1917 as an Africa American grocery store, Marino's Lunch is a local Staunton institution serving up traditional Bluegrass music and honest Southern cuisine at reasonable prices.
Kathy's
Come in and enjoy!