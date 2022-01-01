Go
Toast

Churn

All the best from scratch!

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES

12909 OH-15 • $$

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO-whole pizza$12.00
Plain Jane Pizza$12.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.50
This pizza starts like all of the others with our home made dough, then we top it with Ranch, loads of Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon and top it off with a few pieces of fresh Spinach. This my friends is another one of our top 5 pizzas!
Parm Bites (Full Order)$7.99
Hawaiian Pizza$15.00
Beef Sirloin Steak Philly$11.75
Garlic Bread Cheese Sticks$10.50
Chicken Bacon Avocado Panini$11.25
One of our most popular items- melted Colby Jack Cheese on our Honey Wheat swirl bread, loaded with plenty of fresh Grilled Chicken an a creamy Avocado half.
Fun-guy Pizza$12.00
Pepperoni Pizza$12.75
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12909 OH-15

Montpelier OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
