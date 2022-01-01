Go
Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway

Popular Items

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.00
(chicken breast tenders marinated in spices and yogurt, grilled in a clay oven and cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce)
PAPPADUM$2.00
(crispy lentil wafers)
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$6.00
(seasoned potatoes and green peas wrapped in crispy triangular pastry)
PALAK PANEER$16.00
(homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with spinach and mild spices)
NAAN$4.00
(soft white flour bread)
VEGETABLE PAKORA$7.00
(assorted vegetables fritters cooked in chick peas flour batter)
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
(soft white flour bread stuffed with garlic)
CHICKEN KORMA$18.00
(boneless chicken slowly cooked with almonds in a rich and creamy sauce garnish with raisins)
MANGO LASSI$4.00
(cool drink of churned plain yogurt , flavored with mangoes)
CHICKEN MAKHANI ( BUTTER CHICKEN)$18.00
(tender chicken half roasted in clay oven, cooked to perfection in our chef’s special velvety sauce)
Location

Columbia MD

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
