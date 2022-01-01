Chwa Kendall
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
9059 SW 73rd Court
Miami, FL 33156
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
9059 SW 73rd Court, Miami FL 33156
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Carrot Express
Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!
A/M Bar & Refuge
Come in and enjoy!
Empire Social Lounge - Dadeland
Sophisticated Relaxation
Pubbelly Sushi
Come in and enjoy!