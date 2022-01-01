Go
Consumer pic

Chwa Kendall

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9059 SW 73rd Court

Miami, FL 33156

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

9059 SW 73rd Court, Miami FL 33156

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Carrot Express

No reviews yet

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

A/M Bar & Refuge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Empire Social Lounge - Dadeland

No reviews yet

Sophisticated Relaxation

Pubbelly Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Chwa Kendall

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston