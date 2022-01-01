Go
Ciao Bella

So Much More Than Just Pizza
PIZZA

402 grove st • $$

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.99
Greek Salad$10.99
Antipasto$11.99
Syrian Salad$10.99
Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Single Meatball$2.50
Small Plain Pizza$10.99
House blend of cheese & pizza sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.99
In light pecorino cream sauce
Garden Salad$8.99
Large Plain Pizza$13.99
House blend of cheese & pizza sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

402 grove st

Worcester MA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
