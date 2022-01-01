Go
Ciao Cucina & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

4443 Lyons Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$19.00
An Italian Classic simply crispy Chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella served with Linguine marinara
Short Rib Mac & Cheese$10.00
Slowly braised Short Rib with Cavatappi and luscious Cheddar cheese sauce
Fettucini Alfredo$16.00
Creamy White sauce, topped with Parmegiano Reggiano and fresh Herbs
Crispy Calamari$10.00
Perfectly crispy Calamari tossed with parmesan and herbs, side of homemade tomato sauce
Short Rib Rigatoni$22.00
A Ciao Favorite with slowly braised Short Rib, Pecorino, wild Mushroom medley and fresh Italian Herbs
Margherita$13.00
Pomodoro sauce, fior di latte, basil, pecorino cheese
BURGER AMERICANO$12.00
1/2 lb prime certified Angus beef, bacon, cheddar served with wedge fries and coleslaw
Dinner Options and Wine
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$10.00
Crispy Italian-Breaded Chicken with our homemade Tomato sauce and cheesy Mozzarella on mini brioche buns (3pcs)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4443 Lyons Rd

coconut creek FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

