Ciao Pizzeria Cerino

PIZZA • PASTA

8947 Brecksville Rd. • $$

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cheese$8.75
Focaccia Bread$4.50
Full House Salad$12.00
Romaine, field greens, cran-raisins, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Parmesan Zucchini Planks$9.00
Hand-breaded zucchini with marinara and lemon aioli
Large Cheese$14.75
Meatballs in Sauce (2)$6.00
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Breaded chicken breast, tomato, provolone, side of spaghetti marinara
Family Meal$56.00
Medium Cheese$11.75
Lemon Chicken$17.00
Lemon parmesan battered chicken breast, side of angel hair pasta with asiago cream sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8947 Brecksville Rd.

Brecksville OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
