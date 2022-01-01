Go
Italian

CiBi Italian Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900

Willow Park, TX 76008

Popular Items

Lattuga$10.00
butter letuce, toasted pine nuts, lemon dressing, Grana Padano D.O.P.
Chicken$22.00
Choose 1: Piccata, Marsala, Parmigiana
~ served with your choice of roasted vegetables or roasted potatoes
All Meat$18.00
tomato sauce, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella
Polpette$10.00
house-made all beef meatballs, parmesan cheese, marinara
Spaghetti Bolognese$18.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Classic Caesar$10.00
house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Grana Padano D.O.P.
Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, EVOO
Arancini$10.00
cheese-filled risotto balls, fried
Spaghetti al Pomodoro con Burrata$18.00
spaghettone, imported San Marzano D.O.P., tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil
Lasagna$16.00
thin strips of pasta layered with beef ragu, mozzarella, bechamel, tomato sauce
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park TX 76008

Item pic
Item pic
CiBi Italian Restaurant image
CiBi Italian Restaurant image
CiBi Italian Restaurant image

