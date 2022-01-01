Go
Toast

Cibik's Dairy Island

CREATE your own ICE CREAM
Imagination is Everything.

ICE CREAM

8295 E Washington St. • $

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Hurricane$5.75
Not a blizzard, concrete, or flurry. A HURRICANE!
Cookies & Cream Specialty Shake$7.50
OREO Cookies and Vanilla Frozen Custard
Medium Vanilla$4.50
Rich & Creamy, Always Delicious. Cups only.
Medium Hurricane$6.75
Not a blizzard, concrete, or flurry. A HURRICANE!
Mississippi Mud Pie$6.50
Vanilla Frozen with Crushed OREOs and Topped with Hot Fudge
Medium Milkshake$6.50
Hand Mixed & Homemade with Frozen Custard
Small Dole Whip$4.50
Dairy Free. Cups only.
Medium Sundae$6.00
Choose your Favorite Topping
Large Milkshake$7.50
Hand Mixed & Homemade with Frozen Custard
Dole Whip Pint$8.00
Dairy Free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8295 E Washington St.

Chagrin Falls OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sapphire Creek Operating Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Cafe and Boutique

No reviews yet

The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston