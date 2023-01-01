Cheeseburgers in Cibolo
Mako's On the Creek
169 Buffalo Pl., Cibolo
|Mako's Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
6oz angus patty, bacon, smoked garlic aioli, shrettuce, tomato, house pickles, sharp cheddar cheese, housemade poppyseed brioche bun, & frites
Spud Ranch On Wheels - Food Truck
200 Pfeil Road, Cibolo
|Texas Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, American cheese, bacon, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast
|Texas Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, American cheese, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast
|Chili Cheeseburger Spud
|$12.39
Juicy patty, butter, Cheddar cheese, chili topped with sauteed onions