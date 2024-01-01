Go
Consumer picView gallery

Cibus Chophouse - 30 E Mellen St

Open today 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

30 East Mellen Street

Hampton, VA 23663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

30 East Mellen Street, Hampton VA 23663

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mango Mangeaux - 33 E Mellen St
orange starNo Reviews
33 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
orange star4.7 • 591
207 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Charlotte's Cafeteria - 221 East Mellen Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 East Mellen Street Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
617 East Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
George Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
20 West Mercury Boulevard Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hampton

Juicy King Crab House - Hampton
orange star4.4 • 2,978
55 Towne Center Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Hampton
orange star4.3 • 1,273
73 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
orange star4.7 • 591
207 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge - 604 E Pembroke Ave
orange star4.6 • 90
604 E Pembroke Ave Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hampton

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cibus Chophouse - 30 E Mellen St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston