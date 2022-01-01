Go
Toast

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

Come on in and enjoy!

699 N Broad St • $$

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)

Popular Items

Zeppole$8.00
Traditional St. Joseph's pastry filled with your choice of cream
Zeppole - One Dozen$75.00
One dozen traditional St. Joseph's pastries with your choice of creams
Zeppole - Half Dozen$40.00
Half dozen traditional St. Joseph's pastries with your choice of creams
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

699 N Broad St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Libertee Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

URBN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warehouse on Watts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

underground concepts

No reviews yet

the daily. coffee. comfort. more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston