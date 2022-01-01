Go
Ciccio Mio

a nice Italian restaurant

PASTA

230 W KINZIE ST • $$$

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Truffle Bucatini$22.95
Bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino.
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni.
Premium Burrata$20.95
Aged balsamic vinegar, olive oil.
Garlic Bread$2.95
Orecchiette Pugliese$19.95
Spicy pork sausage, rapini, parmesan.
Chicken Parmesan$24.95
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil.
Meatballs$15.95
Beef, pork, veal, parmesan & herb ciabatta.
House Salad$15.95
Baby lettuces, salami, shaved parmesan, olives, red wine vinaigrette. (gluten free)
Lasagna Bolognese Rotolo$24.95
Rolled lasagna, parmesan, basil.
Truffle Mozzarella Sticks$22.95
Black truffle, red sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 W KINZIE ST

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
