Cicoria Pizzeria
A neighborhood pizzeria and bar by Ava Gene's. Serving party-cut pizza, appetizers, seasonal salads, desserts and more.
PIZZA • SALADS
3377 SE Division • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3377 SE Division
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
