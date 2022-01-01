Go
Cicoria Pizzeria

A neighborhood pizzeria and bar by Ava Gene's. Serving party-cut pizza, appetizers, seasonal salads, desserts and more.

PIZZA • SALADS

3377 SE Division • $

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoncini Lovers$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce
Cheese Pie$15.00
Housemade Mozz, Aged Mozz, Pecorino, Oregano, Red Sauce
Pepperoni Pie$18.00
Pepperoni, Housemade Mozz, Aged Mozz, Pecorino, Red Sauce
Combo Pie$22.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Fennel Sausage, Black Olives, Housemade Mozz, Red Sauce
Pepperoni + Friends Pie$22.00
Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage, Black Olives, Housemade Mozz, Red Sauce
Tuscan Cavalry$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
Purple Broccoli$22.00
Red sauce, Purple sprouting broccoli, Yellow onion, Chili garlic, House ricotta & mozzarella
Chicken Milanese$13.00
Like chicken fingers, but even better!
Spicy Caesar$18.00
Raddichio, Grana Padano, Pepperoncini, Housemade Caesar Dressing, Breadcrumbs
White Pie$20.00
House Pickled Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Garlic, Marjoram, House Mozzarella, 50/50 cheese blend
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3377 SE Division

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
