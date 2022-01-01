Go
Hard cider fans - this is your one and only stop in the SF South Bay to find Craft Ciders from CA, the US and the world on tap and in bottles and cans (over 70 changing varieties)

TAPAS

820 Willow St Ste 100 • $$

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)

Loaded Tater Tots$12.00
Baked Tater tots with slow cooked, cider braised Pulled Pork, garlic aioli, green onions
Cider Pack #1$44.00
The Cider Pack by the Bay Area Pomme Boots - the women behind your local cideries!
*
Final 5!
Pickup ONLY at The Cider Junction
*
This is a curated 6 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries.
1. Blindwood - Ginger Peppercorn (semi-dry)
2. Far West - You Guava be Kidding me (Semi-dry)
3. Red Branch - Cherry (semi-sweet)
4. Redwood Coast - Finnegan's Triumph (dry)
5. Santa Cruz Cider - Apple City 18 (dry)
6. South City - Oaked Pomegranate (semi-dry)
Tieton Apricot$6.00
Washington apples blended with slightly tart apricots. 12oz can
Mac'n Cheese$7.00
A bowl of Macaroni with a blend of 3 cheeses. Optional bacon topping for additional charge.
TAKE & HEAT - This is pre-packaged and chilled with instructions for you to reheat it at home.
Tieton Bourbon Barrel Aged Peach$6.00
Peaches and apples were aged in bourbon casks. A taste party on the sweeter side. 12oz can
11 2Towns Pacific Pineapple$13.00
Costa Rican Pineapple and PNW apples. Fresh pineapple juice aroma and taste - the best pineapple cider out there! And the draft version is much better than the canned version ;-) 5%ABV. You MUST ADD at least 1 MEAL (Dessert is not sufficient) to your order if you order one or more Crowlers! (ABC requirement!)
Tieton Hazy Strawberry$6.00
An unfiltered blend of strawberries and apples. Welcome summer! 12 oz can. 6.9% ABV
2 Towns Easy Squeezy$5.00
Raspberry Lemonade Cider with fresh pressed PNW apples, Meyer lemons and raspberries. Fruity and tart and oh so refreshing as the days get warmer! 5.0% ABV. 12 oz can
Tieton Cherry$6.00
Apples and tart cherries with a sweet balance. 12oz can
Locust Mojito$5.00
Like a Mojito - cider with lime and mint. Enjoy cold as is, over ice or "upgrade" it with a shot of your favorite Spirit. No one is watching ;-) 12oz can. 6.9% ABV
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
820 Willow St Ste 100

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
