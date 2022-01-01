The Cider Junction
Hard cider fans - this is your one and only stop in the SF South Bay to find Craft Ciders from CA, the US and the world on tap and in bottles and cans (over 70 changing varieties)
TAPAS
820 Willow St Ste 100 • $$
820 Willow St Ste 100
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
