Cielito Cocina Mexicana

Cielito Cocina Mexicana features authentic, regional Mexican cuisine from Puebla and Oaxaca. We also have a full bar with an exceptional tequila and mezcal collection, California wines, and local microbrews on tap. We support local farmers so that we can source the freshest ingredients.

445 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)

Popular Items

TACO COMBO$13.00
Mix and match your favorite meat on a two taco combo, or 3 taco convo.
ENCHILADAS SUIZA$20.00
tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice
RED RICE$5.00
TACO FAMILY for 4$40.00
Tacos of your choice with rice and beans, for 4 people (8 tacos)
CARNE ASADA TACO$13.00
two steak tacos, guacamole, salsa roja,
onions, radish, cilantro
GUACAMOLE$9.00
avocado, serrano, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, housemade tortilla chips
POLLO TACO$12.00
two chicken tacos, cilantro,
avocado, onions,
radish, molcajete salsa
CHIPS AND SALSA TOGO$5.50
one basket of homemade chips whit 6oz of salsa
SIDE TORTILLAS (4tortillas)$2.50
Fresh homemade corn tortillas made by order (4 tortillas)
CHILE RELLENO$13.00
chile poblano, roasted corn, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes,
Oaxaca cheese, roasted tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

445 Railroad Ave

Danville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
