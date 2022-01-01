Cigar World - Cranston
Open today 9:30 AM - 2:00 AM
90 Reviews
$$
686 Reservoir Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
Location
686 Reservoir Ave, Cranston RI 02910
Nearby restaurants
Alani’s Mediterranean Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Chennai Express
Come in and enjoy!
Baja's Fresh Grill
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST