Cilantro Noodle
Cilantro Noodle is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with a twist. Fast-casual style with build-your-own options: Fresh rolls, Vermicelli noodle, Banh Mi and more.
Our signature Pho is cooked in 24-hours broth giving it a full-bodied, rich, and savory taste.
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
2001 Commonwealth Ave • $$
Location
2001 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
