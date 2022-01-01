Go
Toast

Cilantro Noodle

Cilantro Noodle is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with a twist. Fast-casual style with build-your-own options: Fresh rolls, Vermicelli noodle, Banh Mi and more.
Our signature Pho is cooked in 24-hours broth giving it a full-bodied, rich, and savory taste.

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

2001 Commonwealth Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)

Popular Items

White Rice$7.99
A staple ingredient in Vietnamese cuisine. Jasmine is a fluffy and fragrant rice, cooked to perfection. Gluten free.
Fresh Rolls$5.99
Thin rice paper rolls with your choice of protein and toppings, 2 or 3 per order. Can be made gluten free.
Fried Pork Egg Rolls$6.00
Vietnamese fried egg rolls wrapped with pork, noodles and shredded vegetables
Pho Ga$12.50
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with shredded chicken breast
Pho Vegan$13.50
Thin pho (rice) noodle with Vegan broth. Serve with crispy fried tofu and mixed vegetables
Fried Rice$8.99
House butter fried rice with onions, eggs, garlic, and soy sauce
Egg Noodle$8.99
Vermicelli Noodle$8.50
Round and thin rice noodles. Goes well with our house sauce. Gluten free.
Fried veggie spring rolls$6.00
Vegan eggrolls in a wheat wrapper
Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Noodle Soup)$14.50
Thick noodles, spicy beef broth. Served with sliced beef
shank, eye round steak*, pork meatloaf

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 Commonwealth Ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

No reviews yet

Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

Soul Gastrolounge

No reviews yet

Serving small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails in Plaza Midwood, CLT.

Calle Sol

No reviews yet

Latin Cafe & Cevicheria

Supperland

No reviews yet

Southern Steakhouse Meets Church Potluck

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston