Go
Toast

Cilantro Taqueria

¡NE Ohio's Most Authentic Mexican Taqueria!

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

20090 Van Aken Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2069 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Vegetables Quesadilla$9.99
Ground Beef Quesadilla$9.99
Tilapia Taco$4.00
Grilled Vegetables Taco$3.50
Vegan Chorizo Taco$3.50
Tinga Quesadilla$9.99
Shredded chipotle chicken
Barbacoa Quesadilla$9.99
Lengua (cow tongue)$4.49
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Steak Fries$10.99
¿Mexican Poutine? A bed of french fries, protein and toppings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20090 Van Aken Blvd

Shaker Heights OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

chutney b

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garden City

No reviews yet

A cocktail-focused rooftop bar and event space in Shaker Heights' Van Aken District.

The Pearl Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Classic American-Chinese, Thai, and Fusion cuisine

Domo Yakitori & Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston