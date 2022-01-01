Go
Cilantro Taqueria

Lakewood's Best Tacos! Open 7 days a week. Catering available, email rey@cilantrotaqueria.com

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

18260 Detroit Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Guac$5.99
Corn chips & guacamole (8 oz)
Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé$12.99
3 beef, cheese, onion & cilantro quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
Chicken Bowl$9.99
Ground Beef Taco$3.50
al Pastor Taco$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.
Steak Taco$3.50
Mexican St Corn$4.00
Corn on the cob (sweet corn) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
Chicken Taco$3.50
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Location

18260 Detroit Ave

Lakewood OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
