Go
Banner picView gallery

Cilantros - 321 North Columbia St

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

321 North Columbia Street

Covington, LA 70433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

321 North Columbia Street, Covington LA 70433

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
434 N Columbia St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Tavi
orange starNo Reviews
300 North New Hampshire Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Turgeau's -
orange starNo Reviews
207 North New Hampshire Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Valencia Restaurant - Covington - 315 North Vermont Street
orange starNo Reviews
315 North Vermont Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Covington
orange starNo Reviews
812 U.S. Hwy 190 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Covington
orange star4.6 • 2,878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Covington

The Chimes - Covington
orange star4.6 • 2,878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Covington
orange star4.0 • 1,128
70488 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Mattina Bella
orange star4.8 • 532
421 E Gibson St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Covington
orange star4.3 • 276
70367 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Rakong Thai Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 196
104 Lake Dr Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli - Collins Blvd
orange star4.5 • 174
1248 N Collins Blvd Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Covington

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cilantros - 321 North Columbia St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston