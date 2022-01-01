Go
Cimino's image
Pizza

Cimino's

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

119 E 4th St

Pecatonica, IL 61063

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

119 E 4th St, Pecatonica IL 61063

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cimino's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

312 Beef and Sausage

No reviews yet

312 is a neighborhood Italian Beef, Sausage and Hot Dog joint specializing in quick counter-style service located in downtown Freeport, IL.

Pub 219

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

El Burrito Loco - Rockford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cimino's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston