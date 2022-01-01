Cincinnati restaurants you'll love

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast
  • Cincinnati

Cincinnati's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Cincinnati restaurants

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
Breakfast Platter$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
BYO Omelette$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
Banana Nutella Waffle$7.25
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Maya Indian image

 

Maya Indian

4486 8th st west, Western Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saag Paneer$12.99
Traditional Curry$15.99
Chicken Curry$13.99
More about Maya Indian
La Soupe image

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tarte Flambee$12.00
An Alsatian speciality! Starting with a thin crust then a layer of creme fresh we topped with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven! Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg
Feeds 2
Frozen Lobster Bisque$35.00
Rich, creamy and just in time for the Holidays! Classic Maisonette Recipe!
Ingredients: butter, flour, sherry, brandy, lobster, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, tarragon
Chicken Noodle (DF)$13.00
"The best chicken noodle I have ever had!"-Merret. The rich broth soupe is great if you are in need of a boost or just in the mood for a classic.
Ingredients; Chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt and black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles
More about La Soupe
Consumer pic

 

Cantina Agave

4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Papas Fritas$9.00
House french fries tossed in tajin and lime and drizzled with crema fresca + garlic crema + dried chile mayonaisse + queso fresco + cilantro
Guacamole$7.00
Guacamole with tomato + white onion + jalapeños + cilantro + lime served with corn chips
One Of Each Tacos$14.00
One birria, one carnitas en salsa verde and one papa taco.
More about Cantina Agave
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP & GRITS$21.00
Sautéed shrimp, Weisenberger stone ground grits, Worcestershire-spiked butter sauce
PASTA MONICA
Fresh pasta, Gulf Shrimp, Creole cream sauce, basil, Parmesan
Vegetarian Option - Add fresh vegetables instead of chicken
Creole Jambalaya$18.00
Chicken and Andouille sausage, tomatoes, okra, rice
More about BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
Braxton Cincinnati image

 

Braxton Cincinnati

1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Bone In Wings$1.00
Pendalo's classic Bone In, Brined then Fried Chicken Wings with your choices of Sauce and Dippers.
Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
Please Box to go!
More about Braxton Cincinnati
Consumer pic

 

Onolicious Hawaii

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
H-1 Musubi$3.00
Marinated grilled Spam & steamed rice, wrapped in roasted seaweed, sesame seeds. You can get extra sauce to dip for $1. Allergies: Contains oyster sauce.
Pineapple Plantation Iced Tea$3.99
Brewed fresh everyday. Ice-T with pineapple juice. The pineapple isn't what makes it Hawaiian. Aloha is.
Lanikai Lumpia (veggie)$5.00
Crispy veggie Filipino-stlye spring rolls. filled with carrots, cabbage, green beans, green onions. Comes with pepper garlic Vinegar dipping sauce. These are vegan.
More about Onolicious Hawaii
The Lunchbox Carryout image

 

The Lunchbox Carryout

2518 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake eggrolls$4.50
The Box Burger$9.99
Lamb Chops (4 piece)$24.99
More about The Lunchbox Carryout
Wódka Bar image

 

Wódka Bar

1200 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kielbasa Bowl$15.00
slow-roasted kielbasa, pork ribs, & sauerkraut over garlic mashed potatoes
Bread & Pickles$13.00
allez sourdough & european rye bread, pickled vegetables, pickled egg, dill butter
Mixed Pierogi$9.00
set of four pierogi topped with caramelized onions & sour cream / mix & match
More about Wódka Bar
Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings$11.00
Lightly battered cauliflower fried crispy and tossed with your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of vegan ranch.
Angus Beef Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Three Cheese Pizza$12.00
Mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese with marinara sauce
More about Gabby’s Cafe
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

11023 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
LouVino image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
Seared Scallops$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
More about LouVino
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$5.00
7oz burger cooked well done on a buttered sweet bun served with lettuce, tomato, pickle on the side.
Side Goetta$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
Side Bacon$1.00
3 crispy cooked to perfection pieces of bacon or turkey bacon
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Sinners & Saints image

BBQ

Sinners & Saints

2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Heavenly Taters$9.00
handmade tater tots topped with creamy queso
Cornbread$6.00
made with sweet roasted corn and a medley of fresh chilis, served with honey butter
Roasted Carrot Salad$11.00
roasted carrots masterfully combined with chickpeas, avocado, pickled onion, and goat cheese, topped with toasted almonds
More about Sinners & Saints
Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Main Street Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
Charred Broccolini Salad$16.00
Charred Broccolini - Crispy Prosciutto ~ Curried Peanuts ~ Golden Raisins ~ Shaved Aged Manchego Cheese ~ House-made Green Goddess Dressing over mixed Salad Greens. Optional: Add protein
BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
More about Urban Grill on Main
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
O Pie O image

 

O Pie O

32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pot Hand Pie$9.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
MD 6" Chicken Pot (Take & Bake)$15.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
LG 10" Chicken Pot Pie (Take & Bake)$47.00
chicken breasts and thighs, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon
More about O Pie O
CABO TACO image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.00
Seasoned grilled shrimp on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
Queso Dip and Chips$4.00
Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and our delicious queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Better Blend Nutrition image

SMOOTHIES

Better Blend Nutrition

202 W Mcmillan St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Birthday Cake$6.89
Bringing the classic taste of birthday cake to our nutritional complete line of Blends. Mixed in are gluten free, stevia based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets!
Strawberry Shortcake$6.89
It’s hard to go wrong with strawberries. Paired here with a lush, vanilla cheesecake flavor for something that’s velvety and sweet. 24 oz / 193 cal / 6 sugar / 27 protein
Funky Monkey - Bulk Blend$7.99
Chocolate. Peanut Butter. Banana. Unconventional? Maybe. Delicious? Definitely. 24 oz / 548 cal / 22 sugar / 50 protein
More about Better Blend Nutrition
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Sandwich$10.50
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your
choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
Santa Fe Salad$9.45
Salad mix, black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado
and shredded cheese topped with tortilla strips.
Served with Southwest Ranch dressing.
The Reuben$10.95
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
More about Bacalls Cafe
Smoked Out Cincy image

 

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pork Fries$12.00
smoked pulled pork & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of BBQ or Spicy BBQ sauce, and fresh scallions.
(8) Smoked Wings$12.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
smoked pulled chicken & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce, and fresh scallions.
More about Smoked Out Cincy
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Rice$3.00
Calrose rice with furikake.
Tenders$7.00
Brined tenders dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!
Mozz Stick$5.00
Mozzarella coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare

100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Dumplings 5pc$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
Char Siu Miso$15.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
Pork Dumpling 5pc$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare
Mighty Good image

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chess Pie$4.00
Buttery, Creamy, Crispy, Sweet, Savory - You have to try it!
Banana Pudding$4.00
Creamy roasted banana pudding topped with vanilla whipped cream, vanilla cookie crumble, and fresh bananas
Meat 'n Three$11.00
Choose One Meat + Three Sides
More about Mighty Good
Deme House image

 

Deme House

1508 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Roll$4.00
Japanese Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
Pho Beef$10.00
Rice noodle with flank beef in 10 hours boiled beef bone soup. Bean sprout, basil and jalapeno, hoisin sauce & sriracha are on the side.
Pho chicken$10.00
More about Deme House
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing
Coffee$2.25
House Blend brewed fresh
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Streetside Brewery image

SANDWICHES

Streetside Brewery

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
WE RISE. WE FALL.$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
More about Streetside Brewery
Lost & Found OTR image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lost & Found OTR

22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Keep it Open (2 Servings)$20.00
mezcal, fino sherry, benedictine, habanero
keep the jar!
Grilled Cheese & L&F's Famous Gazpacho$12.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Butterkase, on Allez Sourdough.
L&F's Famous Tomato Soup
Grilled Cheese (sammie only)$6.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Butterkase, on Allez Sourdough
More about Lost & Found OTR

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
