Cincinnati restaurants you'll love

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
|Breakfast Platter
|$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|BYO Omelette
|$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
|Banana Nutella Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Maya Indian
4486 8th st west, Western Hills
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$12.99
|Traditional Curry
|$15.99
|Chicken Curry
|$13.99
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tarte Flambee
|$12.00
An Alsatian speciality! Starting with a thin crust then a layer of creme fresh we topped with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven! Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg
Feeds 2
|Frozen Lobster Bisque
|$35.00
Rich, creamy and just in time for the Holidays! Classic Maisonette Recipe!
Ingredients: butter, flour, sherry, brandy, lobster, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, tarragon
|Chicken Noodle (DF)
|$13.00
"The best chicken noodle I have ever had!"-Merret. The rich broth soupe is great if you are in need of a boost or just in the mood for a classic.
Ingredients; Chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt and black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles
Cantina Agave
4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Papas Fritas
|$9.00
House french fries tossed in tajin and lime and drizzled with crema fresca + garlic crema + dried chile mayonaisse + queso fresco + cilantro
|Guacamole
|$7.00
Guacamole with tomato + white onion + jalapeños + cilantro + lime served with corn chips
|One Of Each Tacos
|$14.00
One birria, one carnitas en salsa verde and one papa taco.
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP & GRITS
|$21.00
Sautéed shrimp, Weisenberger stone ground grits, Worcestershire-spiked butter sauce
|PASTA MONICA
Fresh pasta, Gulf Shrimp, Creole cream sauce, basil, Parmesan
Vegetarian Option - Add fresh vegetables instead of chicken
|Creole Jambalaya
|$18.00
Chicken and Andouille sausage, tomatoes, okra, rice
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Traditional Bone In Wings
|$1.00
Pendalo's classic Bone In, Brined then Fried Chicken Wings with your choices of Sauce and Dippers.
|Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
|Please Box to go!
Onolicious Hawaii
3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|H-1 Musubi
|$3.00
Marinated grilled Spam & steamed rice, wrapped in roasted seaweed, sesame seeds. You can get extra sauce to dip for $1. Allergies: Contains oyster sauce.
|Pineapple Plantation Iced Tea
|$3.99
Brewed fresh everyday. Ice-T with pineapple juice. The pineapple isn't what makes it Hawaiian. Aloha is.
|Lanikai Lumpia (veggie)
|$5.00
Crispy veggie Filipino-stlye spring rolls. filled with carrots, cabbage, green beans, green onions. Comes with pepper garlic Vinegar dipping sauce. These are vegan.
The Lunchbox Carryout
2518 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Cheesecake eggrolls
|$4.50
|The Box Burger
|$9.99
|Lamb Chops (4 piece)
|$24.99
Wódka Bar
1200 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Kielbasa Bowl
|$15.00
slow-roasted kielbasa, pork ribs, & sauerkraut over garlic mashed potatoes
|Bread & Pickles
|$13.00
allez sourdough & european rye bread, pickled vegetables, pickled egg, dill butter
|Mixed Pierogi
|$9.00
set of four pierogi topped with caramelized onions & sour cream / mix & match
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
Lightly battered cauliflower fried crispy and tossed with your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of vegan ranch.
|Angus Beef Burger
|$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
|Three Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese with marinara sauce
The Melting Pot
11023 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
|3 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$8.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$15.00
mushroom medley, truffle pate, parmesan
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
|Seared Scallops
|$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Burger
|$5.00
7oz burger cooked well done on a buttered sweet bun served with lettuce, tomato, pickle on the side.
|Side Goetta
|$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
|Side Bacon
|$1.00
3 crispy cooked to perfection pieces of bacon or turkey bacon
Sinners & Saints
2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Heavenly Taters
|$9.00
handmade tater tots topped with creamy queso
|Cornbread
|$6.00
made with sweet roasted corn and a medley of fresh chilis, served with honey butter
|Roasted Carrot Salad
|$11.00
roasted carrots masterfully combined with chickpeas, avocado, pickled onion, and goat cheese, topped with toasted almonds
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Popular items
|Main Street Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
|Charred Broccolini Salad
|$16.00
Charred Broccolini - Crispy Prosciutto ~ Curried Peanuts ~ Golden Raisins ~ Shaved Aged Manchego Cheese ~ House-made Green Goddess Dressing over mixed Salad Greens. Optional: Add protein
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
|Waffle & Chicken
|$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
O Pie O
32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Hand Pie
|$9.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
|MD 6" Chicken Pot (Take & Bake)
|$15.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
|LG 10" Chicken Pot Pie (Take & Bake)
|$47.00
chicken breasts and thighs, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Seasoned grilled shrimp on 2 flour tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.75
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa
|Queso Dip and Chips
|$4.00
Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and our delicious queso dip
Better Blend Nutrition
202 W Mcmillan St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Birthday Cake
|$6.89
Bringing the classic taste of birthday cake to our nutritional complete line of Blends. Mixed in are gluten free, stevia based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets!
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.89
It’s hard to go wrong with strawberries. Paired here with a lush, vanilla cheesecake flavor for something that’s velvety and sweet. 24 oz / 193 cal / 6 sugar / 27 protein
|Funky Monkey - Bulk Blend
|$7.99
Chocolate. Peanut Butter. Banana. Unconventional? Maybe. Delicious? Definitely. 24 oz / 548 cal / 22 sugar / 50 protein
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$10.50
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your
choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
|Santa Fe Salad
|$9.45
Salad mix, black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado
and shredded cheese topped with tortilla strips.
Served with Southwest Ranch dressing.
|The Reuben
|$10.95
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork Fries
|$12.00
smoked pulled pork & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of BBQ or Spicy BBQ sauce, and fresh scallions.
|(8) Smoked Wings
|$12.00
*For orders of 150 or more wings, please call 24 hours ahead.
|Buffalo Chicken Fries
|$12.00
smoked pulled chicken & warm white queso over colossal fries. topped with your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce, and fresh scallions.
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Korean Rice
|$3.00
Calrose rice with furikake.
|Tenders
|$7.00
Brined tenders dipped in wet batter and twice fried!!
|Mozz Stick
|$5.00
Mozzarella coated with batter and rolled in diced potato and twice fried. Served with drizzle of fly sauce and gochujang bbq with garnish of green onion and furikake.
Dope! Asian Street Fare
100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Veggie Dumplings 5pc
|$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
|Char Siu Miso
|$15.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
|Pork Dumpling 5pc
|$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chess Pie
|$4.00
Buttery, Creamy, Crispy, Sweet, Savory - You have to try it!
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy roasted banana pudding topped with vanilla whipped cream, vanilla cookie crumble, and fresh bananas
|Meat 'n Three
|$11.00
Choose One Meat + Three Sides
Deme House
1508 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Roll
|$4.00
Japanese Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
|Pho Beef
|$10.00
Rice noodle with flank beef in 10 hours boiled beef bone soup. Bean sprout, basil and jalapeno, hoisin sauce & sriracha are on the side.
|Pho chicken
|$10.00
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
|Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing
|Coffee
|$2.25
House Blend brewed fresh
Streetside Brewery
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE
|$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
|WE RISE. WE FALL.
|$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
|BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER
|$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
Lost & Found OTR
22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Keep it Open (2 Servings)
|$20.00
mezcal, fino sherry, benedictine, habanero
keep the jar!
|Grilled Cheese & L&F's Famous Gazpacho
|$12.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Butterkase, on Allez Sourdough.
L&F's Famous Tomato Soup
|Grilled Cheese (sammie only)
|$6.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Butterkase, on Allez Sourdough