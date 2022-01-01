Anderson Township restaurants you'll love
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Popular items
|Steakburger Chili
|$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
|Main Street Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
PIZZA
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Porter's Porter
|$10.00
ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
|Servatii Spekulicious Cookie Ale
|$10.00
7.2% ABV 25 IBU - This is a collaboration with Servatti Pastry Shop & Bakery brewed for a perfect pairing with Spekulatius, their delicious German Christmas cookie. A sweet, malty, biscuity ale, with hits of vanilla, lactose, and cookie spices. It pours a light copper color with an off white head. Big Ash Beer’s favorite cookie.
|Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend. Topped with
cucumber, red pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, our spicy
roasted chickpeas, and kalamata olives. Traditionally
dressed with a greek dressing and goat cheese.
Dope! Asian Street Fare
7580 Beechmont Ave, Cincinatti
|Popular items
|Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu
|$13.00
Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushrooms, arugula, cilantro, soft-boil egg, and green onion in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with fried onions.
|Char Siu Miso
|$13.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
|Pork Belly Miso
|$16.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
|Kate's Carrot Cake
|$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
|New England Reuben (Cod)
|$13.95
Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.