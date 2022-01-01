Anderson Township restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Anderson Township restaurants

Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steakburger Chili$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
Main Street Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
More about Urban Grill on Main
Big Ash Brewing image

PIZZA

Big Ash Brewing

5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Porter's Porter$10.00
ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
Servatii Spekulicious Cookie Ale$10.00
7.2% ABV 25 IBU - This is a collaboration with Servatti Pastry Shop & Bakery brewed for a perfect pairing with Spekulatius, their delicious German Christmas cookie. A sweet, malty, biscuity ale, with hits of vanilla, lactose, and cookie spices. It pours a light copper color with an off white head. Big Ash Beer’s favorite cookie.
Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend. Topped with
cucumber, red pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, our spicy
roasted chickpeas, and kalamata olives. Traditionally
dressed with a greek dressing and goat cheese.
More about Big Ash Brewing
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare

7580 Beechmont Ave, Cincinatti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemongrass Chicken Shoyu$13.00
Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushrooms, arugula, cilantro, soft-boil egg, and green onion in a savory pork shoyu ramen broth topped with fried onions.
Char Siu Miso$13.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
Pork Belly Miso$16.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Salmon BLT$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Kate's Carrot Cake$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
New England Reuben (Cod)$13.95
Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
More about Grove Park Grille
The Pelican's Reef image

 

The Pelican's Reef

7261 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2LB Peel & Eat$13.00
More about The Pelican's Reef

