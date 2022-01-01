Cake in Anderson Township
Anderson Township restaurants that serve cake
More about Urban Grill on Main
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
More about Grove Park Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
Moist chocolate cake, 3 added layers of mousse topped and sided with semi-sweet chocolate
|Kate's Carrot Cake
|$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.