Cake in Anderson Township

Anderson Township restaurants that serve cake

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Cake$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.95
Moist chocolate cake, 3 added layers of mousse topped and sided with semi-sweet chocolate
Kate's Carrot Cake$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
