Cincinnati bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Cincinnati

Wódka Bar image

 

Wódka Bar

1200 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Syrniki$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
Red Wine Honey Cake$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
Borscht$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
More about Wódka Bar
LouVino image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Side Goetta$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Sinners & Saints image

BBQ

Sinners & Saints

2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Carrot Salad$11.00
roasted carrots masterfully combined with chickpeas, avocado, pickled onion, and goat cheese, topped with toasted almonds
Heavenly Taters$9.00
handmade tater tots topped with creamy queso
Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
More about Sinners & Saints
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing
Coffee$2.25
House Blend brewed fresh
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Streetside Brewery image

SANDWICHES

Streetside Brewery

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
WE RISE. WE FALL.$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
More about Streetside Brewery
Lost & Found OTR image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lost & Found OTR

22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita (2 Servings)$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
Cubano Sandwich$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
Gruner Veltliner$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
More about Lost & Found OTR
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
Californian$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
Tall Stacks$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
More about Red Feather Larder
Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oyster Sandwich$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
Falafel$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
More about Salazar
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gold Shoes$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
Plate for 6$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
Biscuit$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
More about Taste of Belgium
Big Ash Brewing image

PIZZA

Big Ash Brewing

5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Porter's Porter$10.00
ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
Servatii Spekulicious Cookie Ale$10.00
7.2% ABV 25 IBU - This is a collaboration with Servatti Pastry Shop & Bakery brewed for a perfect pairing with Spekulatius, their delicious German Christmas cookie. A sweet, malty, biscuity ale, with hits of vanilla, lactose, and cookie spices. It pours a light copper color with an off white head. Big Ash Beer’s favorite cookie.
Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend. Topped with
cucumber, red pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, our spicy
roasted chickpeas, and kalamata olives. Traditionally
dressed with a greek dressing and goat cheese.
More about Big Ash Brewing
Hilltop image

PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Hilltop

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$9.00
Ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
Braised Beef Empanada$8.00
Braised beef, bell peppers, onions - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Corn & Cheese Empanada$7.00
Corn, black beans, cheese blend - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
More about Hilltop
Urban Stead Cheese image

 

Urban Stead Cheese

3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Misty River Camembert (3 oz each)$5.00
This Camembert-style cheese is a lovely little white creamy pillow of cheese has earthy, flavors with a slight finish of mushroom flavors. This cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fruits and jams.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Cheese Curds (12 oz Bag)$9.00
These delicious fresh squeaky cheese curds are day 1 cheddar. Cheese curds are perfect for snacking, but are also the perfect addition to your morning eggs; they’ll melt beautifully over your grilled chicken or burger, and are the perfect cheese addition to your favorite soup or chili. Don’t kid yourself; buy two bags, because you might finish the first bag before you make it home.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
Street Ched 1/2 lb$12.00
Traditional English-style Clothbound Cheddar aged 18 Months. This beautiful cheddar has a natural sweet and tangy sharpness with a savory, earthy finish that keeps giving long after you’ve taken your last bite.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
More about Urban Stead Cheese
Mazunte Centro image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margarita$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Mazunte Centro
Mesa Loca image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mesa Loca

2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
Mesa Margarita$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
ELOTE$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
More about Mesa Loca
FB Kitchen & Lounge image

 

FB Kitchen & Lounge

126 W 6th St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni$13.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, four cheese blend, finished with feta, Italian seasoning, and olive oil drizzle.
Funky Bastard$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green peppers.
Cheesy Flat Bread$8.00
Served with Pizza Sauce
More about FB Kitchen & Lounge
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.00
Wings 12$20.00
Pork Banh Mi & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Americano image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Americano

545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.1 (996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina BBQ Burger$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Spicy Chicken$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
The Americano Burger$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
More about Americano
Street City Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels App$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette
Fried Brussels App$8.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette
12 Wings$15.00
Our award winning wings served boneless. Complete with your choice of sauce and dressing dip. Served with carrot sticks.
More about Street City Pub
Redwine & Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Redwine & Co.

20 W Benson St, Reading

Avg 4.3 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tater Tots$3.00
plain, cheesy buffalo ranch (buffalo sauce, beer cheese, shredded cheddar cheese and ranch) or loaded (beer cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos and ranch)
Fat Burger$11.00
double bacon cheese burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & dill pickle spread. served with saratoga chips
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
hand battered chicken, tossed in house made
nashville hot sauce. topped w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle & dill pickle spread. served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
More about Redwine & Co.
Prime Cincinnati image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$42.00
6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
Jack Burger$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
Caesar salad$11.00
80 Acres Baby Romaine lettuce, grated and shaved Parmesan, Focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about Prime Cincinnati
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$16.95
10 Wings for 16.95
Mardi Gras$16.95
Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms
Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95
Combo of 2… 20.95
Combo of 3… 22.95
Combo of 4… 24.95
Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Allyn's Cafe
The Hearth @ Karrikin Spirits image

 

The Hearth @ Karrikin Spirits

3717 Jonlen Drive, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Deviled Pickled Egg$1.50
(per half)
Fries$7.00
Served with smoked ketchup
Cans-Citrus Tonic + Emerge 6 pack$9.99
House made tonic using hop extracts for bittering instead of quinine paired with Karrikin Emerge Gin. Citrusy, botanical and refreshing!
More about The Hearth @ Karrikin Spirits
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati image

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Struggling To Get Up$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
MAIZE image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

MAIZE

1438 Race Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tripleta$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
Chillo en Salsa de Coco y Tamarindo$25.00
plantain crusted red snapper -
white rice, coconut tamarind sauce, grilled asparagus, red pepper (GF)
Sweet Plantains$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
More about MAIZE
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 Wings$33.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Loaded Tots$9.00
More about Buckethead's
Homemakers Bar image

SANDWICHES

Homemakers Bar

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hella Stella$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
Over The Rio$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
Carpano Antica$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
More about Homemakers Bar
Pampas - Erie on Madison image

 

Pampas - Erie on Madison

2036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Wagyu Burger, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Bibb Lettuce, Argentine Relish
• Or American Style (LTO)
Filet Medallions$38.00
Argentine Grass-Fed Beef — Served with Goat Cheese and Chive Whipped Potatoes, Herb Butter, and Chimichurri
Lamb Bolognese$22.00
Braised Lamb Ragu, House-Made Pappardelle, Grated Parmesan, Grilled Bread
More about Pampas - Erie on Madison
Emma Wine Bar image

 

Emma Wine Bar

3227 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Porron De Lara$17.00
Special natural wine with almost 98% tempranillo Pale violet color, medium aromatic Its mineral, earthy, sandy, sweet spicies, canela vanila, some violet, baked red fruits, banana, with medium fine tannin, a fresh easy drinking and pleasury style.
Bordeaux Box Set$39.99
CINRX Holiday Party$849.00
More about Emma Wine Bar

