Cincinnati bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cincinnati
Wódka Bar
1200 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Syrniki
|$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
|Red Wine Honey Cake
|$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
|Borscht
|$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
|Side Goetta
|$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
BBQ
Sinners & Saints
2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Roasted Carrot Salad
|$11.00
roasted carrots masterfully combined with chickpeas, avocado, pickled onion, and goat cheese, topped with toasted almonds
|Heavenly Taters
|$9.00
handmade tater tots topped with creamy queso
|Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Crunchwrap Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, beans and corn, housemade salsa, served with cilantro lime crema
|Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing
|Coffee
|$2.25
House Blend brewed fresh
SANDWICHES
Streetside Brewery
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE
|$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
|WE RISE. WE FALL.
|$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
|BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER
|$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lost & Found OTR
22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita (2 Servings)
|$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
|Cubano Sandwich
|$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
|Gruner Veltliner
|$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
|Californian
|$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
|Tall Stacks
|$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Oyster Sandwich
|$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
|Farm Greens Salad
|$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
|Falafel
|$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Gold Shoes
|$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
|Plate for 6
|$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
|Biscuit
|$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
PIZZA
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Porter's Porter
|$10.00
ABV 7.2% IBU 30 - A robust version of an english porter with a complex malt body. The rich malty sweetness is accented with notes of chocolate, toffee, coffee and caramel. Debittered dark malts are used to give a smooth and restrained roast character that is never harsh. Gold Medal Winner in the US Open Beer Championship and the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
|Servatii Spekulicious Cookie Ale
|$10.00
7.2% ABV 25 IBU - This is a collaboration with Servatti Pastry Shop & Bakery brewed for a perfect pairing with Spekulatius, their delicious German Christmas cookie. A sweet, malty, biscuity ale, with hits of vanilla, lactose, and cookie spices. It pours a light copper color with an off white head. Big Ash Beer’s favorite cookie.
|Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend. Topped with
cucumber, red pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, our spicy
roasted chickpeas, and kalamata olives. Traditionally
dressed with a greek dressing and goat cheese.
PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Hilltop
1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$9.00
Ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
|Braised Beef Empanada
|$8.00
Braised beef, bell peppers, onions - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
|Corn & Cheese Empanada
|$7.00
Corn, black beans, cheese blend - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Urban Stead Cheese
3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Misty River Camembert (3 oz each)
|$5.00
This Camembert-style cheese is a lovely little white creamy pillow of cheese has earthy, flavors with a slight finish of mushroom flavors. This cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fruits and jams.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
|Cheese Curds (12 oz Bag)
|$9.00
These delicious fresh squeaky cheese curds are day 1 cheddar. Cheese curds are perfect for snacking, but are also the perfect addition to your morning eggs; they’ll melt beautifully over your grilled chicken or burger, and are the perfect cheese addition to your favorite soup or chili. Don’t kid yourself; buy two bags, because you might finish the first bag before you make it home.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
|Street Ched 1/2 lb
|$12.00
Traditional English-style Clothbound Cheddar aged 18 Months. This beautiful cheddar has a natural sweet and tangy sharpness with a savory, earthy finish that keeps giving long after you’ve taken your last bite.
Ingredients: Pasteurized Local Jersey Cow Milk, Salt, Cultures & Enzymes
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
|Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)
|$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
|Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mesa Loca
2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
|Mesa Margarita
|$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
|ELOTE
|$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
FB Kitchen & Lounge
126 W 6th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$13.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, four cheese blend, finished with feta, Italian seasoning, and olive oil drizzle.
|Funky Bastard
|$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green peppers.
|Cheesy Flat Bread
|$8.00
Served with Pizza Sauce
Hi-Mark
3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
|Wings 12
|$20.00
|Pork Banh Mi & Fries
|$11.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Americano
545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
|Grilled Spicy Chicken
|$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
|The Americano Burger
|$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels App
|$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette
|12 Wings
|$15.00
Our award winning wings served boneless. Complete with your choice of sauce and dressing dip. Served with carrot sticks.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$3.00
plain, cheesy buffalo ranch (buffalo sauce, beer cheese, shredded cheddar cheese and ranch) or loaded (beer cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos and ranch)
|Fat Burger
|$11.00
double bacon cheese burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & dill pickle spread. served with saratoga chips
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
hand battered chicken, tossed in house made
nashville hot sauce. topped w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle & dill pickle spread. served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$42.00
6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
|Jack Burger
|$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
|Caesar salad
|$11.00
80 Acres Baby Romaine lettuce, grated and shaved Parmesan, Focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$16.95
10 Wings for 16.95
|Mardi Gras
|$16.95
Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms
Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95
Combo of 2… 20.95
Combo of 3… 22.95
Combo of 4… 24.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
The Hearth @ Karrikin Spirits
3717 Jonlen Drive, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Deviled Pickled Egg
|$1.50
(per half)
|Fries
|$7.00
Served with smoked ketchup
|Cans-Citrus Tonic + Emerge 6 pack
|$9.99
House made tonic using hop extracts for bittering instead of quinine paired with Karrikin Emerge Gin. Citrusy, botanical and refreshing!
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|OG Burger
|$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
|Struggling To Get Up
|$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese
|$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
MAIZE
1438 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tripleta
|$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
|Chillo en Salsa de Coco y Tamarindo
|$25.00
plantain crusted red snapper -
white rice, coconut tamarind sauce, grilled asparagus, red pepper (GF)
|Sweet Plantains
|$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
Buckethead's
6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|20 Wings
|$33.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
|Loaded Tots
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
Homemakers Bar
Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Hella Stella
|$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
|Over The Rio
|$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
|Carpano Antica
|$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
Pampas - Erie on Madison
2036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu Burger, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Bibb Lettuce, Argentine Relish
• Or American Style (LTO)
|Filet Medallions
|$38.00
Argentine Grass-Fed Beef — Served with Goat Cheese and Chive Whipped Potatoes, Herb Butter, and Chimichurri
|Lamb Bolognese
|$22.00
Braised Lamb Ragu, House-Made Pappardelle, Grated Parmesan, Grilled Bread
Emma Wine Bar
3227 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|El Porron De Lara
|$17.00
Special natural wine with almost 98% tempranillo Pale violet color, medium aromatic Its mineral, earthy, sandy, sweet spicies, canela vanila, some violet, baked red fruits, banana, with medium fine tannin, a fresh easy drinking and pleasury style.
|Bordeaux Box Set
|$39.99
|CINRX Holiday Party
|$849.00
