Cincinnati breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Cincinnati

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
Breakfast Platter$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
BYO Omelette$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PASTA MONICA
Fresh pasta, Gulf Shrimp, Creole cream sauce, basil, Parmesan
Vegetarian Option - Add fresh vegetables instead of chicken
Gumbo$7.00
We are confident in saying that this is the most authentic Louisiana gumbo this side of the mason dixon line. It takes 12 hours to make this gumbo which starts with a DARK roux. The dark roux component is very important as many northern versions skip this step and make brothy gumbos. All proper gumbo should be made with a roux that is cooked until it is dark brown, not burned but almost there. This gives the gumbo a rich base which is absolutely necessary. We then use our house smoked chicken and locally made churasco sausage as well as okra and the holy trinity (onion, green pepper and celery)
Double Gumbo$14.00
A double size of our Louisiana Dark Roux Gumbo
More about BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
The Lunchbox Carryout image

 

The Lunchbox Carryout

2518 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake eggrolls$4.50
The Box Burger$9.99
Lamb Chops (4 piece)$24.99
More about The Lunchbox Carryout
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
More about Taste of Belgium
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
More about Wild Eggs
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati image

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Struggling To Get Up$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Red Feather image

 

Red Feather

3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
Pollo Tacos$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
More about Red Feather
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Memphis BBQ Burger$12.00
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
Phoenix$12.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.
Quesadilla Burger$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Classic Cheeseburger$7.19
Classic Gyro$7.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Jimmie Lou's image

 

Jimmie Lou's

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Pralines$3.00
Smooth, sweet, brown sugar pecan candy
Dark$15.00
3-piece dark meat, red beans & rice, biscuit
More about Jimmie Lou's
Charlie Lou's image

 

Charlie Lou's

1800 Linn St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Burger$10.00
Burger with choice of toppings *includes fries
Fries$3.00
Handcut fries
Forever Fries$7.00
Handcut fries topped with peppers onion tomato and cheese
More about Charlie Lou's
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
McWaffle$13.25
Egg, bacon, Gruyère, Ohio maple syrup.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Banana Nutella Waffle$7.25
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
McWaffle$13.25
Egg, bacon, Gruyère, Ohio maple syrup.
More about Taste of Belgium
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$1.75
Changes daily - call for available options
Red Eye$3.00
Brewed coffee with 2 shots of espresso
Dirty Chai$4.00
Chai with 2 shots of espresso
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Fries$4.69
Double Decker (2 Meats)$9.49
Seasoned French Fries$3.09
More about Blue Ash Chili
Wild Eggs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Wild Eggs
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (624 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Omelette$6.50
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
Breakfast Platter$9.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
Breakfast Special$9.00
2 eggs, 2 wispy thin pancakes or 1 french toast with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
Fuel - OTR image

 

Fuel - OTR

1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavy on the Greens$11.00
Heavy on the Grains$11.00
More about Fuel - OTR
Dunlap Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunlap Cafe

1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$4.00
More about Dunlap Cafe
Lydia's on Ludlow image

 

Lydia's on Ludlow

329 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lydia's on Ludlow
Oakley Kitchen image

 

Oakley Kitchen

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Oakley Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery

9386 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery

