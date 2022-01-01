Cincinnati breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Cincinnati
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
|Breakfast Platter
|$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|BYO Omelette
|$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|PASTA MONICA
Fresh pasta, Gulf Shrimp, Creole cream sauce, basil, Parmesan
Vegetarian Option - Add fresh vegetables instead of chicken
|Gumbo
|$7.00
We are confident in saying that this is the most authentic Louisiana gumbo this side of the mason dixon line. It takes 12 hours to make this gumbo which starts with a DARK roux. The dark roux component is very important as many northern versions skip this step and make brothy gumbos. All proper gumbo should be made with a roux that is cooked until it is dark brown, not burned but almost there. This gives the gumbo a rich base which is absolutely necessary. We then use our house smoked chicken and locally made churasco sausage as well as okra and the holy trinity (onion, green pepper and celery)
|Double Gumbo
|$14.00
A double size of our Louisiana Dark Roux Gumbo
The Lunchbox Carryout
2518 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Cheesecake eggrolls
|$4.50
|The Box Burger
|$9.99
|Lamb Chops (4 piece)
|$24.99
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Waffle & Chicken
|$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Harvest Salad
|$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)
|$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|OG Burger
|$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
|Struggling To Get Up
|$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese
|$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
Red Feather
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Potato Gnocchi
|$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
|Pollo Tacos
|$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
|Pork Belly Steamed Buns
|$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Memphis BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
|Phoenix
|$12.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Popular items
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$7.19
|Classic Gyro
|$7.99
Jimmie Lou's
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poboy
|$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
|Pralines
|$3.00
Smooth, sweet, brown sugar pecan candy
|Dark
|$15.00
3-piece dark meat, red beans & rice, biscuit
Charlie Lou's
1800 Linn St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$10.00
Burger with choice of toppings *includes fries
|Fries
|$3.00
Handcut fries
|Forever Fries
|$7.00
Handcut fries topped with peppers onion tomato and cheese
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|McWaffle
|$13.25
Egg, bacon, Gruyère, Ohio maple syrup.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
|Banana Nutella Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
|McWaffle
|$13.25
Egg, bacon, Gruyère, Ohio maple syrup.
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.75
Changes daily - call for available options
|Red Eye
|$3.00
Brewed coffee with 2 shots of espresso
|Dirty Chai
|$4.00
Chai with 2 shots of espresso
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries
|$4.69
|Double Decker (2 Meats)
|$9.49
|Seasoned French Fries
|$3.09
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$6.50
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
|Breakfast Platter
|$9.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|Breakfast Special
|$9.00
2 eggs, 2 wispy thin pancakes or 1 french toast with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
Fuel - OTR
1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Heavy on the Greens
|$11.00
|Heavy on the Grains
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunlap Cafe
1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$4.00